Sick Sierra Leonean in Kurdistan

Aisha Turay, (seen in video below) is Sierra Leonean woman who appears to be in some kind of psychosis, is seriously sick in a place called Kurdistan, which seems to somewhere in Turkey.

From the explanations of other Sierra Leoneans in the video, she appears to be one of the large number of Sierra Leonean women lured out of the country with promises to work as maids in mostly Middle Eastern countries and other parts of the Muslim world.

Speaking in Krio, the Sierra Leonean lingua franca, the women in the video say Aisha cannot talk, cannot sleep and sometimes hits herself and bangs her head on the wall.

Aisha needs urgent medical attention and repatriation to Sierra Leone.

