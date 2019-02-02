Sherix Broadcast Network on PV

PV Staff

Texas-based Ibrahim Sheriff (photo), a fine writer, used to contribute to the Patriotic Vanguard a couple of years ago and he is therefore considered one of us.

He has recently added another feather to his cap by founding an online TV station called Sherix Broadcast Network that has been attracting an ever-increasing number of viewers.

As from today, we will be bringing you, from time to time, SBN broadacasts to give you visual updates and analyses on events back home in Sierra Leone.

SBN broadcasts are usually in Krio, the country’s most widely spoken and understood language.

Here is one of the most recent SBN broadcasts: