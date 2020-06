By Our Correspondent

Professor Sheikh Umarr Kamarah (photo) has been invited to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department in Freetown.

Sheik is a Professor of Linguistics at Virginia State University in the United States of America but has has been recently working for the Sierra Leone Mining company in Lunsar, north of Sierra Leone.

The police in Freetown have not yet released a statement on why the professor was invited to the CID.

Watch this space.