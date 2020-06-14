Sheik Umarr Kamarah still at CID

By Our Correspondent

Professor Sheik Umarr Kamara (photo), who teaches at Virginia State University and is also an employee of the Sierra Leone Mining company is still at CID headquarters in Freetown.

He went there on June 2 when saw a newspaper item saying he was wanted by police. Since then he has been interrogated by police but the police have not yet released a statement as to why he was being held.

There are speculations that he might be released on Monday like other Sierra Leone Mining company employees detained recently and later released. Or he might be charged to court and later released on bail.

Government officials contacted by the Patriotic Vanguard resolutely refused to comment on the issue.

"This is a purely police matter," one of them, who does not want to be named, said.