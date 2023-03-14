Sharing with FBC students

By Edleen B Elba ACMA, CGMA, Founder/ Managing Director, Elba (SL) Ltd

Today, I had the privilege of being guest lecturer of Dr. Moinina David Sengeh’s Entrepreneurship class at Fourah Bay College.

I truly enjoyed the experience of sharing some lessons learnt throughout my 15 year journey as a business owner.

The students were very keen to find out more and share their ideas - software development, digital skills training, waste management, agribusiness - with me to see how we could partner or what personal advice I could give.

Thanks, David.

Side note - I saw a College School Mount Aureol pupil and she reminded me of myself some 40 odd years ago. So tiny and cute.