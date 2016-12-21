SFU alumnus to serve Ghana as vice-president

By Wan Yee Lok, SFU News, Vancouver, Canada.

Simon Fraser University (SFU) alumnus Mahamudu Bawumia (photo) vows to change Ghana for the better as the Vice-President Elect of the Republic of Ghana. He and his political party, New Patriotic Party, were voted into office as the new majority government (recently).

Mahmood Khan, Bawumia’s former PhD supervisor and SFU economics professor emeritus, says he is very proud of Bawumia’s achievements.

“"I take pride in Dr. Bawumia’s illustrious career and his achievements so far,” says Khan. “His success in the election, after almost 10 years of persistent efforts, is a reflection of his commitment to public service in his country.”

Bawumia is the first SFU alumnus to serve as vice-president of Ghana. After completing his PhD in the Department of Economics in 1995, he worked as an economist and was the deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2006 to 2008.

“As a graduate student at SFU, Dr. Bawumia impressed me as an individual of high intellect and driven to excel in whatever pursuit he was engaged. At the same time, I saw in him a constant urge to go back home and serve his community as well as he could.”

Bawumia was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate for both the 2008 and 2012 Ghana general elections. He is best known for his annual lecture “On Ghana’s Economy”, where he speaks to the people on the challenges and opportunities that Ghana faces.

“We now have good evidence that he remains committed to serving his country. I am confident Dr. Bawumia will give his very best in his role as vice-president of Ghana.”

Bawumia along with President-Elect Nana Akufo-Addo, will lead the new government of Ghana as of January 7, 2017.