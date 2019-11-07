Sengeh is new Minister of Basic and Senior secondary education

PV Staff

In a surprise announcement this morning President Julius Maada Bio has made some significant changes is his cabinet.

A couple of ministers lost their jobs while others where were sent to other ministries.

But the most outstanding appointment in our estimation is that of Dr.David Sengeh, Chief Innovation Officer at State House.

Sengeh (photo) has already started to bring Sierra Leone into the 21st century digital world. He is expected to continue on this path.

The new defence minister, Brigadier (Rtd) Kellie Conteh, who hails from Koinadugu district in the north of Sierra Leone but grew up in Freetown (he attended Services secondary school, a school for army children) is expected to infuse more peace and calm in the armed forces.

A former Chief of Defence Staff and head of the Office of National Security Brigadier (Rtd) Kellie Conteh is also very friendly, sociable and popular among the men and women in various levels of the military.

Here is a full list of the appointees: