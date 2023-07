Second list of appointments by President Bio

Ministers

Dr. Austin H. Demby- Minister of Health

Mr. Amara Kallon- Minister of Public Administration and Political Affairs

Mr. Jiwoh Abdulai- Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Minister of Youth Affairs

Mr. Mohamed Orman Bangura – Minister of Youth Affairs

Mr. Mohamed R. Swaray – Minister of Employment, Labour and Social Security Minister of Internal Affairs

Major-General (Rtd.) David T.O. Taluva – Minister of Internal Affairs

Dr. Henry M. Kpaka – Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

Mr. Chernor Bah – Minister of Information and Civic Education

Alhaji Kanja Sesay – Minister of Energy

Amb. Alhaji Fanday Turay – Minister of Transport and Aviation

Amb. Tamba Lamina – Minister of Local Government and Community Affairs

Dr. Sao-Kpato Hannah Max- Kyne – Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation

Mrs. Princess Dugba – Minister of Fisheries andMarine Resources

Mrs. Nabeela F. TunisMinister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs

Dr. Turad Senesie – Minister of Lands, Housing and Country Planning Minister of Planning

Ms. Kenyeh Ballay – Minister of Planning and Economic Development

Mrs. Melrose Karminty – Minister of Social Welfare

Dr. Isata Mahoi – Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs

Dr. Denis Sandy- Minister of Works and Public Assets

Augusta James Teima – Minister of Sports

Ms. Haja Salimatu Bah – Minister of Communication, Technology and Innovation

Mr. Adekunle King – Minister of the Western region

Mr. Abu Abu Abdulai Koroma- Resident Minister, North

Mr. Mohamed E.K. Alie – Resident Minister, South

Amb. Umaru B. Wurie- Resident Minister, North-West

Mr. Gbessay Jusu Ngobeh – Resident Minister, East

Deputy Ministers

Col (Rtd.) Muana Brima Massaquoi – Deputy Minister of Defence

Mr. Alpha Sesay – Deputy Minister of Justice

Dr. Charles Senesie – Deputy Minister of Health 1

Dr. Jalikatu Mustapha – Deputy Minister of Health 2

Mr. Philip Tetema Tondoneh – Deputy Minister of Public Administration and Political Affairs

Mr. Patrick M. Gibrilla – Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs

Mr. Mohamed Lansana Dumbuya – Deputy Minister of Employment, Labour and Social Security

Dr. Theresa T. Dick – Deputy Minister (1) of Agriculture and Food Security

Mr. Sahr Hemore – Deputy Minister (2) of Agriculture and Food Security

Dr. Eldred Tunde Taylor – Deputy Minister of Energy

Mr. Yusuf Keketoma Sandi – Deputy Minister of Information and Civic Education

Mr. Rex Bhonapha – Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviatio

Mr. Alfred Jamiru – Deputy Minister of Local Government and Community Affairs

Ing. Francis A. Kallon – Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation

Mrs. Haja isata Abdulai Kamara – Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources

Mrs. Kadiatu G.A. Kamara – Deputy Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs

Ms. Phylis Kapu – Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and Country Planning

Rev. Dr. Jonathan Titus Williams – Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development

Mr. Hindowa Buakai Bindi – Deputy Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs

Mrs. Queen Fofana – Deputy Minister of Works and Public Assets

Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh – Deputy Minister of Communication, Technology and Innovatio

Other Appointments

Hon. Alhaji Dr. Alpha Bakarr Sahid Kanu – Presidential Spokesman

Mr. Solomon Jamiru – Press Secretary

Dr. Kandeh Yumkella – Chairman, Presidential Initiative for Climate Change, Renewable Energy and Food Security

Amb. Michael Imran Kanu – Ambassador and Permanent Representative for Sierra Leone to the United Nations

Amb. Amara Sowa – Deputy Permanent Representative for Sierra Leone to the United Nations

Brigadier-General (Rtd.) Kellie Conteh – National Security Adviser

Mr. Ernest Ndomahina – Commissioner, National Commission for Social Action

Mr. Lamina P. Vamboi – State Chief of Protocol

Mr. Abdul Kpakra – Executive Officer 1, Office of the President

Mr. Karmoh K. Conteh – Executive officer 2, Office of the President

Photo: :Chernor Bah, (alias Ceebah) New Information Minister.