Score 10 goals in Cameroon, Hawa Tombo tells her husband

By Our Reporter

It was a tearful scene of goodbyes, prayers and instruction on what to do in Cameroon.

As the Leone Stars left their hotel today to board the bus that will take them to the airport on their way to Cameroon to take part in the biggest and most prestigious soccer tournament in Africa, the African Nations Cup, Hawa Tombo was waiting for them.

She is the wife of the most dangerous Sierra Leone striker, Musa Tombo (photo). She held on to him crying, went down on here knees to pray for him and ended the emotional display with the following words: You must score 10 goals in Cameroon!

Here is Hawa Tombo and Musa courtesy of the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3ptGcmXnn0