Samura Kamara, others, indicted

25th November, 2021

ACC indicts Saidu Nallo, Head of Chancery, Dr. Samura M.W Kamara, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and four others on various corruption offences relating to the reconstruction of the Sierra Leone United Nations Permanent Rep. Chancery Building in New York.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), on 23rd November, 2021, filed an indictment against *Saidu Nallo, Head of Chancery of Sierra Leone’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, Foday Vahfomba Bawoh, former Financial Attache of Sierra Leone’s Mission to the United Nations in New York, Adikalie Foday Suma, former Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone’s Mission to the United Nations, Dr. Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara (photo), former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC), Dr. Kandeh Foday Basil Kamara, Financial Attache of Sierra Leone’s Mission to the United Nations in New York, and Jules Sanders Davis, an American Citizen and agent/contractor of the Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on Forty Eight (48) counts* of corruption offences bordering on Failure to Comply with Applicable Procedures and Guidelines relating to procurement, the management of funds, contrary to Section 48(2)(b), Misappropriation of Public Funds, contrary to Section 36(1), Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 42(1), Fraudulent Acquisition of a Benefit, contrary to Section 48(1)(a), Knowingly Deceiving a Principal, contrary to Section 40(3), and Conspiracy to commit a Corruption offence, contrary to Section 128, of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008 as Amended in 2019 respectively.

SAIDU NALLO and FODAY VAHFOMBA BAWOH are jointly charged with Ten counts of corruption offences involving the failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to the management of funds, conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, and misappropriation of public funds amounting to Nine Hundred and Forty Seven Thousand, Four Hundred United States Dollars ($947,400). SAIDU NALLO is also jointly charged with DR. KANDEH FODAY BASIL KAMARA on, Sixteen (16) counts of corruption offences also involving the failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to the management of funds, conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, and misappropriation of public funds amounting to Six Million, Five Hundred and Thirty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ninety Eight United States Dollars, and Five Cents ($6,530,798.5.). Moreover, NALLO is jointly charged with JULES SANDERS DAVIS on Two counts of conspiracy to commit a corruption offence.

FODAY VAHFOMBA BAWOH is separately charged with Ten counts of corruption offences involving the failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to the management of funds, conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds amounting to One Million, Five Hundred and Ninety Two Thousand, Two Hundred United States Dollars ($1,592,200), being funds meant for the reconstruction of the Chancery Building in New York.

JULES SANDERS DAVIS, who was awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the Chancery building, is separately charged on One count of fraudulent acquisition of a benefit and One count of knowingly deceiving a principal, as he gave requisitions which contained statements that are defective with the intent to deceive his Principal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

ADIKALIE FODAY SUMA is jointly charged with JULES SANDERS DAVIS on One count of conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, and separately charged on Two counts of the failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to the management of funds and the tendering of contracts.

DR. SAMURA MATTHEW WILSON KAMARA is charged with One count of deceiving a principal and One count of misappropriation of public funds amounting to Two Million, Five Hundred and Sixty Thousand United States Dollars ($2,560,000) meant for the reconstruction of the Sierra Leone Chancery Building in New York.

All accused persons will be arraigned before Justice Adrian Fisher on the 10th December, 2021.

The Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its determination to protect public funds and resources of Sierra Leone at all times.

Patrick Sandi

Director, Public Education and Outreach