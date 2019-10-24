Rumanek & Company Ltd, Toronto

Our Ideal Customer

Any individual who owes money (Creditor cards, lines of credit, income taxes, etc).

Rumanek & Company Ltd can help lower the unsecured debt and stop interest payments. We can also stop collection calls, garnishments or court judgements in respect of those debts and help rebuild their credit rating.

Who we’re interested in working with

About Us

We take pride in dealing with our clients as individuals. We feel that a personal approach and working together will achieve the best possible result for you. Our first meeting, whether it is for personal or business bankruptcy, debt consolidation, proposal or any other financial problem is free. The purpose of the initial meeting is to discuss your situation and to provide you with advice. We will work with you to help you achieve your desired outcome. View client testimonials page and friends of Rumanek.com links page.

View our significant reported decisions and examples of litigation which illustrate the Rumanek and Company approach to solutions at law. As a firm, we have proudly and successfully handled matters in Ontario and beyond. View decisions.

We are frequently seeking Licensed Insolvency Trustees, estate administrators, administrative assistants, Jr. administrative assistants, office help, receptionists and all other sorts of talented people. If you are interested in working at Rumanek and Company please visit our job page.

Rumanek & Company Ltd. is committed to environmental leadership in all of our business activities. The company is vigilant in protecting the environment across all of its operations and supporting our local community.

The products and services we offer

