By Dr. Yakama Manty-Jones, Freetown

Along with colleagues, I spent the last two days sharing my expertise on rolling out delivery frameworks with the leadership of ALL the ministries in President Bio’s government at Delivery Clinics organised by the Chief Minister, Jacob Jusu Saffa and launched by Vice President Dr.Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh.

The core principles of the Delivery Approach pioneered by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair creates a framework that when effectively deployed will significantly contribute to improved public service delivery. This brought back fond memories of supporting the Office of the Vice President of Ghana and the Ghanaian Economic Management Team in a similar fashion a few years ago at the invitation of the Tony Blair Institute.