Rodney Michael wins CAS appeal

By Babadi Kamara, Freetown, Sierra Leone

For well over eight years a group of ill minded and misguided people ganged up against an upright man with football administrative acumen, knowledge and know-how.

For over eight years, he has been marginalized, molested and make him look like an enemy to the football fraternity.

Well, the wise people have always said, it is better late than never, though the learned will say justice delayed is justice denied. This case in scenario hold a different view.

Today, the world has come to know that Mr. Rodney Micheal has not been the problem of Sierra Leone football and all allegations against him by these ill motivated people have been thrown to the bin.

Congratulations Mr. Rodney Micheal, Congratulations.

I know this judgement brings the much needed relief you have ever waited for in your life.

On my personal behalf and that of Bo Rangers football club, we once again congratulate you. wholeheartedly for winning this case. Your integrity being restored is the source of our happiness in all of this.

May Allah bless Sierra Leone football.

The author, Babadi Kamara