Responding to Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray

By Mohamed Thoronka, Freetown.

The APC Party was further strengthened in the 1970s when it associated with the Communist Party of China (CPC). Both parties have common values as opposed to the frail political ideology of the ADP party. The APC has had long standing relations with the Communist Party of China (CPC) since the days of Chairman Mao Zedong of China and Siaka Stevens of Sierra Leone.

This diplomatic ties between the two countries and parties have been in existence since the early 1970s with uninterrupted friendship. Why is the APC is still popular? The APC has a dominant political and social narrative with the middle-class and the poor; a narrative that does not ignore and erase the contributions and values of the common man and woman in Sierra Leone.

I have patiently listened to the voice note of Mr Mohamed K. Mansaray making quiet rounds in cold hands on social media about APC’s institutional competence to construct a seven storey multipurpose building at Pultney Street in the heart of the capital Freetown. The turning of the sod by His Excellency the President (photo) largely explains the fact that the APC is not leading from the back; it is a party with a conglomeration of all fourteen political districts bringing resources together in ensuring that the institution of constructive nationalism is protected as was done today 16th May, 2017 at Pultney Street in Freetown by His Excellency, the Chairman and Leader Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma. MKM should know that the APC is an institution for serious minded people and not for school boy politicians and mediocre types.

He contradicts himself on the social governance issues of the APC by calling the act of the APC’s institutional competence as “political corruption”. Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray mentioned Fourah Bay College in terms of institutional structures; I can challenge him that Fourah Bay College is currently undergoing architectural modifications from Amphitheatre to the hostels.

Those who went to Fourah Bay College in the last two and recent convocations will attest to the fact and expose the wildness of MKM’s thirst for power that Fourah Bay College is once again reclaiming the Sierra Leonean dream with a new face-lift and further expansion on hostels for students and quarters for lecturers. The elementary politics of Mr Mansaray becomes ridicule to his very character.

The ADP party headquarters is just one third of the APC’s party office in Kamalo town, talk less of the current on-going Northern regional office in Makeni; this is what a serious political party does. He has exposed his political inadequacies with an appearance of sheer derision reducing himself to a dull distraction in his voice note on the multipurpose would-be seven storey building for the new All Peoples Congress Party (APC) headquarters in collaboration with the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Pultney Street in Freetown.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has a membership of well over 70 million with ties in other countries of which Sierra Leone/APC is one to those ties. His rapport with words swings aggressively with a phobia of lost hope with no better source of contentment for him than being able to manoeuvre words to reduce the expectations of the people against the APC with his numb anxiety.

He continues missing the link on APC’s social governance. The APC successfully constructed a modern hospital at Jui which hosts medical students from the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences for practical and other health related issues with sophisticated medical equipment to aid the diagnosing of some critical illnesses. This explains the fact as to why diplomatic relation finds the APC very well to deliver for the people of Sierra Leone. What could more someone considers as How can one say this a government that has failed? The APC government succeeded in establishing youth institutions like the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the National Youth Commission and of course the National Youth Service (NYS) which was launched by His Excellency President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on Wednesday 14th December 2016. This in itself have been a very serious venture in the social governance of the APC.

What Kamarainba has always failed to understand is the fact that he is yet to know that there is a difference between growth and swelling and a difference between hunger and anger. He is caught between the two with fury. He lacks words that are related to principles and values and even his accountability among his party members is highly questionable talk less about transparency. His inadequacies are out rightly identifiable with misguided symptoms.

Tok bak nor.