Rebuttal: NCP chairman has not resigned

Press Release

Reports of the resignation of the Chairman of the National Commission for Privatization from his job are untrue, malicious , mischievous and are nothing but calculated attempts to dent the reputation of the fine gentleman.

The Chairman, Mr Fanday Turay (photo) expresses surprise and shock at the news item carried by the Global Times Newspaper. Mr Fanday is rudely shocked as to how a newspaper of such stature and reputation can go ahead to publish such a mischievous news item without taking conscious and professional steps to investigate or to confirm the veracity of the news.

Let it be stated here and categorically so that the Chairman has not written any resignation letter and does not have any plans to resign from the position . Mr. Fanday gladly accepted the national call to serve and he has enjoyed every bit of his service to the nation in that capacity .

It should be noted that the Chairman only travelled out of the country to resolve personal issues , and see some members of his family and friends

Mr Fanday challenges anyone to provide documentary proof of his resignation. This development has left a sour taste in the mouth of the hardworking Chairman who until now cannot fathom why or how such a vicious machination or conspiratorial plot can be hatched against him .

The general public is advised to dismiss the said publication and to treat it as a tale told by mischiefs full of sound and fury signifying nothing .