Public Notice from Sierra Leone Police

The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) would like to inform the general public that it is currently investigating an alleged case of murder, with facts indicating that the cause of death could be linked to sexual penetration of 5 (five) years old Khadijah Madinatu Saccoh.

The Investigations are jointly conducted by the Family Support Unit (FSU) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Be assured that the SLP will leave no stone unturned into identifying all the culprits of this dastardly act and to bring them before the court of law.

The SLP is calling on members of the public to help the Police with cogent and timely information that would lead to the speedy conclusion of the investigations.

Everyone is therefore advised to exercise patience and observe due process of the law, as the Police expeditiously conclude its investigations.

For any additional information, please feel free to contact the SLP’s Media and Public Relations Unit at Police Headquarters, George Street, Freetown on +23277361070/+23277507955.

Photo: Ambrose Sovula, Sierra Leone’s Inspector General of Police