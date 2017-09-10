Public notice from APC national secretariat on suspended conventions

Members of the APC and the public would recall that in sympathy and solidarity with our compatriots who perished during the mudslide and flash floods, the National Advisory Committee of the party suspended all conventions and political activities

until further notice.

Having reviewed the situation and pursuant to our commitment to hold the requisite conventions to put in place governing executives at all levels of the party structure, the following dates are now slated for our party’s conventions:

1.Constituency conventions will hold on Friday 22nd September to Sunday 24th September 2017 at the designated constituency headquarters.

2. District conventions will hold on Friday 29th September to Saturday 30th September 2017 at the respective district headquarters.

3.Regional conventions will hold on Friday 6th October 2017 at the respective regional headquarters.

4.Women’s Congress,National Youth League and Veterans Welfare conventions will hold on Saturday 7th October 2017 at the APC national headquarters, Freetown.

5. The national delegates conference will hold on Saturday 14th October and Sunday 15th October 2017 at the newly constructed Ernest Bai Koroma Conference Center, Makeni. Members will be informed about further developments through the national secretariat and the relevant party organs.

Signed

Ambassador Dr. Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh,

National Secretary General.

Saturday 9th September , 2017.

Photo: Ambassador Dr. Alhaji O F Yansaneh.