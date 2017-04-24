Salone News

Protecting Sierra Leone’s maritime territory

24 April 2017 at 20:13 | 225 views

At the invitation of the Joint Operations Center (JOC) in Murray Town, officials from Sierra Leone ministries and agencies responsible for maritime affairs and fisheries joined the World Bank Country Manager, the U.S. Ambassador, and the Charge d’Affaires of the European Union Delegation for a tour and to discuss better cooperation in protecting Sierra Leone’s maritime territory.

Funded by the U.S. Government, the JOC recently underwent upgrades including the installation of coastal radar, a ship transponder identification system, and technological upgrades to computers. These upgrades give the JOC a much-improved ability to combat illegal activities including piracy, smuggling, trafficking, and illegal fishing. The system was successfully tested by Sierra Leone’s Joint Maritime Committee last month in a large-scale maritime exercise hosted by the United States Military’s Africa Command.

Source: U. S. Embassy Freetown, Sierra Leone.

More Salone News

In Memoriam: Mamud Sesay

In Memoriam: Mamud Sesay

In Memoriam 28th anniversary of a dearly loved brother, Mamud Sesay, who died in London, 25th April, 1988. My dear brother, It has been 28 years since (...)

Salone News | 11 hours ago | 179 views

LAB mediates between traders and Bo Council

LAB mediates between traders and Bo Council

By Amin Kef, Freetown. The Legal Aid Board joined forces with stakeholders at the Provincial Secretary’s Office in Bo recently to resolve the (...)

Salone News | 11 hours ago | 134 views

Protecting Sierra Leone's maritime territory

Protecting Sierra Leone’s maritime territory

At the invitation of the Joint Operations Center (JOC) in Murray Town, officials from Sierra Leone ministries and agencies responsible for maritime affairs (...)

Salone News | 12 hours ago | 225 views

Comments