Promise to Leone Stars: President Bio delivers

By Gibril Koroma, Publisher, Toronto, Canada

Not many presidents in Africa deliver on their promises and the people of Africa are so used to their false promises that they are no longer surprised when yet another president fails to deliver on his or her promises.

In Sierra Leone, many leaders had failed the people in the past but current President Bio is proving to be an exception. He had promised many things before he commenced work as president of Sierra Leone in 2018 and he has delivered many of them already.

The latest promise he made and delivered on was the 10,000 dollars and plots of land he promised the Leone Stars, the national soccer team, if they beat the Benin national soccer team, the Squirrels. The Leone Stars spectacularly beat them in Conakry in neighbouring Guinea just a few days ago. That defeat was so hurtful that the Benin soccer authorities are now thinking of changing the name of their national soccer team to something more dignified. Squirrels cannot fight a lions (Leone Stars)

Last night, at the Bintumani hotel in Freetown, President Bio actualised his promise with an added monthly salary for each Leone Star until they go to Cameroon next year to face other soccer giants in the AFCON tournament. I am sure the players and team officials could not believe what was happening to them. No Sierra Leonean president has ever done this for them.

I think more promises will come to them as they get ready for Cameroon. And such promises will be delivered. All they have to do is play and bring home the AFCON Cup.

Bravo, Leone Stars. Now you have somebody you can trust and that person is President Bio. Go for the AFCON Cup.

Please click on the link below to watch the proceedings at the Bintumani Hotel last night, courtesy of state media.

https://www.facebook.com/FatimaMaadaBio/videos/2843656562630687