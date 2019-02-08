Profile of AAAADC president Florence Aminata Kumba Jarfoi

Contributed

Florence A.K. Jarfoi is an ambitious professional in her early 40’s, from Freetown, Sierra Leone and currently a USA citizen. She is a well determined and vigorous individual who fights for what she desires and believe in doing it through God because nothing great comes easy and with his grace everything is possible. She is motivated and always searching for learning and success.

She is the second child of five siblings and second daughter of Fleming Othello Sahr Jarfoi (AA- alum) and Margaret Musukulla Jarfoi. Her education started at the Central Nursery, to St. Anne’s primary school and later her secondary education at the Annie Walsh Memorial School for five years then unto the Albert Academy Secondary school for her advanced secondary studies in 1991. After spending the first semester at the Albert Academy Secondary School, she received an admission to further her education at Lewisham College in London (United Kingdom), in 1992 where she earned her Advanced Level Certificate. In 1996, she migrated to San Jose, California; USA and attended San Jose City College to obtain college credits for University. In her second year at San Jose City College she was awarded an Academic Outstanding Mathematics Tutor award (1997). She relocated to the East Coast of USA in 1999 and gained admission to Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park, Maryland earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (2003).

She is currently working as a PM, QC Specialist at QAAI, and also the President and Owner of Align Healthcare Services LLC a Residential Service Agency Licensed by the Maryland Department of Health. Office of Health Care Quality. In addition, she is a licensed BLS America Heart Saver (CPR/ FIRST AID / AED) Instructor. She carries more than 10 years of experience working in the USA government sector. In 2000, she started her career working for Montgomery County Government Women’s Cancer Research program as a Principal Administrative Assistant, during that time she multi-tasked between work, school and community leadership.

She joined the AAAADC chapter in 2002 and was appointed the secretary general in 2003 and as Social Secretary in 2005. She helped initiate the process of writing up the Bylaws and Registration of 501 (3) c non-profit for the AAAADC. The global AAAA Endowment fund chapter was formed and was appointed the National Secretary general position and serve as Executive Board member for the AAAA National. She was awarded a Certificate of exceptional recognition for AAAADC that same year. To name a few of her accomplishment and loyalty to tge Albert Academy association DC chapter, National and to the school, She has pledged and donate to events and to causes including $1000.00 to the Endowment Fund and fulfilling her pledges to the scholarship funds. She also pledged and paid for the five year scholarship plan.

In 2006, after her BSc she sought better prospects and obtained a job at the National Institute of Health, HIV and AIDS Malignancy Program (NCI) as a Protocol Coordinator, it was then, that she developed her passion in research. for Infectious Diseases. In 2007, she joined NOSLINA and served as Public Relations Officer for two years and in 2012, SALCORE was formed, she was awarded a plaque for Community Service. In her journey for success, she started her own company expanding her talents to become an entrepreneur in 2010 to present. She owned and managed a 10800 sq. Ft entertainment hall (Studio Virgo and a Jamaican Restaurant Tropical Flava). In 2012, she continues pursuing her passion and obtained a job as a research associate at MARDRI Inc up until 2017 when she was offered to take over the ownership of the lab, during that same time she gained admission at the University of Maryland University college and earned a Master of Science in Biotechnology (May 2018). As she strives to take the next challenging chapter in her life to become an outstanding successful black educated confident woman with a definitive goal. She is currently enrolled at Liberty University pursuing Global health Certificate and doctorate in Public Health Sciences which is one of the five-year forecasts of her life. while she kept a keen interest in writing, her first book which will be published within her forecast years.

Apart from the above, she is a eight-year member of women entrepreneurs in the USA, 10 years member of the National Association for Professional Women, USA, Member of Annie Walsh Memorial Old Girls Association. She is also a loving mother to two beautiful children Khalil Suma 14 years old and Jesmina Khalila Suma nine years. old (seen in photo with her). She is happily engaged to the love and soul mate of her life. She enjoys traveling as an adventurous species, listening to reggae music and decorating for events with her kids during her spare time. With her extraordinary energy she volunteered in the 2008, 2012 and 2015 USA presidential campaign “GO OUT AND VOTE” in MD and PA. She envisages herself helping and contributing to the health crises in developing countries and also to be able to promote good and meaningful education in Sierra Leone.

