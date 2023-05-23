Profile: Kortor Francis Kamara

Kortor Francis Kamara is from Sierra Leone.

At Saddleback Re (an insurance company in the US where Kortor worked) the design and implementation of insurance policies geared towards addressing the African continent’s underdelopmental problems through the utilization of risk management models and techniques is company’s core mission.

Kortor’s professional insurance experience includes working in the United States since 1985 for Farmers Insurance Company, Bierly & Associates, Adjustco Insurance Company, CNA Insurance Company, Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company, American International Group (AIG), Firm Solutions/EOS/Tristar Insurance Company and recently as a Workers Compensation Contract Case Manager with Crum & Forster Insurance Company, Keenan & Associates and Corvel Insurance Company in Southern California.

Prior to relocating to the United States, Kortor started his insurance career at the National Insurance Company (NIC) in Sierra Leone in 1981 and served as Superintendent in the Marine Department.

His specialties are Workers Compensations Claims handling and design of reinsurance and insurance policies tailored specifically to the African insurance marketplace.

