Mallam O picks up new appointment at UNIMTECH

According to the Sierraloaded newspaper, the University of Management and Technology (UNIMTECH) in Sierra Leone, has appointed Professor Osman Sankoh ( popularly known Mallam O) as the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Administration. Mallam O (photo) has had a splendid career as a Scientist and Statistician in many countries before returning to his native country, Sierra Leone. Here is the rest of the story from Sierraloaded:

By Ibrahim Hasim

Prof. Sankoh will oversee key areas such as Research, Innovation, Fundraising, and Development, among others, in his new role.

The appointment comes shortly after the conclusion of Prof. Sankoh’s highly successful five-year tenure as the Statistician General and CEO of State SL, which ended on March 31, 2023.

Throughout his time at Stats SL, Prof. Sankoh demonstrated a strong commitment to institutional transformation, earning him a reputation for excellence and dedication.

With his vast experience and expertise, Prof. Sankoh is expected to bring a fresh perspective and drive positive change within UNIMTECH.

His appointment is a testament to his remarkable track record and ability to make significant contributions to the academic and research community.

Currently serving as an Adjunct Professor in the School of Community Health Sciences at Bo Campus, Njala University, Prof. Sankoh previously held the position of Acting Vice Chancellor and Principal at the same institution from March 2020 to June 2021.

In addition, he holds an honorary professorship at the School of Public Health, Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa, and is a Visiting Scholar at the Heidelberg Institute of Global Health, Heidelberg Medical University.

Prof. Sankoh has also played a pivotal role in global statistical affairs, serving the United Nations Statistical Commission as the Rapporteur for two years before assuming the position of Vice-Chair, which he held until March 2023. His contributions to statistical research and policy have been widely recognized and appreciated.

The UNIMTECH community eagerly anticipates working alongside Prof. Sankoh as he assumes his new responsibilities. With his expertise and dedication, it is hoped that he will spearhead initiatives to elevate the institution’s reputation and foster innovation and development.