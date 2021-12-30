Prince Harding re-elected SLPP chairman

By Our Reporter

The incumbent Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) chairman, Alex Prince Harding (photo), has been re-elected in a very tight contest in Bo, the second largest city in the country. He scored 529 votes to beat his strongest challenger, the youthful and exuberant Jimmy Batilo Songa (former Organising Secretary of the party) who scored 392 votes. The SLPP is the ruling party in Sierra Leone and one of the oldest in Africa.

Other contestants were young lawyer Alex Bonapha (88 votes), veteran politician Momodu Koroma (13 votes), and the little known Joseph Keifala (9 votes).

President Julius Maada Bio was earlier elected flagbearer to lead the party to the 2023 general elections.

Other elected officers are:

Deputy Chairman

Alpha Mohamed Kallon

Organising Secretary

Musa Moigua

Deputy Organising Secretary

Alhassan Balogun George

Secretary General

Umaru Napoleon Koroma

Deputy Secretary General

Dr Robert Charkanda

Public Relations Officer

Lahai Laurence Leema

National WOMEN’S Leader

Hawa Foray

Deputy WOMEN’S Leader

Rosamond Mattia

Internal Auditor

Augustine J.J. Tommy

Young Generation Leader

Engineer Kallon

National Financial Secretary

Francess Virginia Anderson

National Treasurer

Martha Concilia Kanagbo

National Imam

Imam Sheriff

National Chaplain

Ing. Francis Kallon

National Legal Adviser

Kowa

We will bring you analyses of the performance of the various candidates by our writers in the days ahead.

Note from Editor: Click on the link below to hear the results:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrL0AiCD78E