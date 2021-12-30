Prince Harding re-elected SLPP chairman

By Our Reporter
The incumbent Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) chairman, Alex Prince Harding (photo), has been re-elected in a very tight contest in Bo, the second largest city in the country. He scored 529 votes to beat his strongest challenger, the youthful and exuberant Jimmy Batilo Songa (former Organising Secretary of the party) who scored 392 votes. The SLPP is the ruling party in Sierra Leone and one of the oldest in Africa.
Other contestants were young lawyer Alex Bonapha (88 votes), veteran politician Momodu Koroma (13 votes), and the little known Joseph Keifala (9 votes).
President Julius Maada Bio was earlier elected flagbearer to lead the party to the 2023 general elections.
Other elected officers are:
Deputy Chairman
Alpha Mohamed Kallon
Organising Secretary
Musa Moigua
Deputy Organising Secretary
Alhassan Balogun George
Secretary General
Umaru Napoleon Koroma
Deputy Secretary General
Dr Robert Charkanda
Public Relations Officer
Lahai Laurence Leema
National WOMEN’S Leader
Hawa Foray
Deputy WOMEN’S Leader
Rosamond Mattia
Internal Auditor
Augustine J.J. Tommy
Young Generation Leader
Engineer Kallon
National Financial Secretary
Francess Virginia Anderson
National Treasurer
Martha Concilia Kanagbo
National Imam
Imam Sheriff
National Chaplain
Ing. Francis Kallon
National Legal Adviser
Kowa
We will bring you analyses of the performance of the various candidates by our writers in the days ahead.
Jimmy Batilo Songa
