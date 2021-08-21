Canada News

Prime Minister Trudeau on the campaign trail

1 hour ago | 41 views

By Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

No one should have to choose between staying safe or paying their bills.

To keep more Canadians healthy and supported, we’ll introduce 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers, and we’ll invest in ventilation improvements so schools and workplaces across Canada have better air quality to keep students and workers safe. We’ll also introduce a new tax credit that will help small businesses invest in better ventilation.

More on what we’ll do help you get back to work safely: http://lpc.ca/aq4q

