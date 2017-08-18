Press statement from the APC national secretariat

The APC National Advisory committee (NAC) hereby informs its entire membership and the general pubic that the date for the national delegates conference (NDC) slated for 4th to 6th September 2017 has been shifted.

1. The national delegates conference of the party will now be held in Makeni from Thursday 14th September to Saturday 15th September 2017.

2. Constituency conventions- Friday 25th August to Sunday 27th August 2017 at the Constituency HQ.

3. District conventions- Saturday 2nd September to Sunday 3rd September 2017 at the District HQ.

4.Regional Conventions- Wednesday 6th September 2017 at the Regional HQ.

5.National Women’s Congress, National Youth League and Veterans Welfare Association- Friday 8th September 2017 to Saturday 9th September 2017 at the APC National HQ.

All members of the party, officials, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Councillors are expected to be in their wards, chiefdoms, constituencies, districts and regions of origin at the time of the relevant conventions.

Signed:-

Ambassador Alhaji Dr. Osman Foday Yansaneh

NSG APC

Photo: Ambassador Alhaji Dr. Osman Foday Yansaneh.