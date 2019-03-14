President Julius Maada Bio on Bloomberg TV

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has spoken to Bloomberg Television on his vision for Sierra Leone, the fight against corruption and his plans to lure investors to Sierra Leone.

The President has granted several media interviews in the United States as part of his strategic plan to rebrand Sierra Leone while highlighting his government’s priority project of developing the human capital of his people.

Please click on the link below to watch the full video interview:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2019-03-12/sierra-leone-president-focused-on-ending-corruption-seeking-investors-video

Also, kindly click on the link below to read the article by Bloomberg on President Bio:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-12/sierra-leone-leader-sees-imf-support-crucial-to-lure-investors

Bloomberg is an American-based international cable and satellite television channel reaching over 310 million homes worldwide.

Credit: State House, Freetown