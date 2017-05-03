President Ernest Koroma to visit Canada this year

By Sean Samura, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Dear Comrades and Well Wishers of the APC Canada,

It’s a great honour and privilege as Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch to announce to you that on Tuesday the 2nd of May 2017 a cross section of the APC Canada Branch Executive and general members paid a courtesy call on His Excellency the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown (photo).

As Chairman and Leader of the Branch I have the great privilege and honour to hand over a formal invitation letter to the President of Sierra Leone on behalf of the APC Canada Branch to officially visit Canada before his term of office ends. Details on that meeting with the President of Sierra Leone will follow later but let me state here that the president has graciously accepted and granted our request.

We also had the privilege to visit the Honorable Mines Minister and Deputy Leader Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray, Honorable Nanette Thomas Political and Public Affairs Minister and the Diaspora Coordinator and APC 2018 Elections Coordinator and Transport and Aviation Minister Honourable Logus Koroma.

Details of these visits will be sent later by the Secretary General of the APC Canada Branch.

President Koroma shaking hands with Sean Samura, APC-Canada chairman at State House in Freetown on Tuesday.

APC-Canada delegation with APC Deputy Leader and Mines Minister Minkailu Mansaray at his office in Freetown.

APC-Canada delegation with Political and Public Affairs Minister Nanette Thomas.

Comrades from APC-Canada with Minister Logus Koroma in Freetown.