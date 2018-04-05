President-elect Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone

By Our Correspondent

The long-awaited day and moment arrived and passed by tonight (April 4) in Sierra Leone when Julius Maada Bio of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party was announced winner of the presidential run-off election held on Saturday March 31st.

Bio polled 1,319, 406 votes, representing 51.81 perecnt of the total number of votes cast while his opponent, Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara of the ruling All Peoples Congress polled 1, 227, 171 votes which represents 48.19 percent of the total number of votes cast.

Bio (Bio, seen in left in photo being congratulated by National Electoral Commission Chairman Mohamed Nfa Alie Conteh) will be sworn in later tonight.

Here is NEC chairman Conteh reading the results tonight in Freetown: