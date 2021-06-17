President Bio welcomes the Leone Stars back to Freetown

By Our Correspondent

From Calaba Town in the far east of Freetown to the national stadium in the west, Sierra Leoneans poured on the main road leading into the city to welcome Sierra Leone’s national football (soccer) team, the Leone Stars.

They were driven by bus to and from Guinea where they defeated Benin’s national team, Les Ecureuils (The Squirrels) by a lone goal to qualify for the African Nations Cup tournament to be held in Cameroon next year.

When they arrived at the stadium at night President Bio, Vice President Juldeh Jalloh and other officials were there to welcome them.

The President welcomed and thanked them for the victory that has made millions of Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad so happy and excited. He announced that his promise to deliver a gift of 10,000 United States dollars and a piece of land to each player if they beat Benin is now a reality. The cash is ready for them to collect and the papers for the plots of land will soon be ready.

The party lasted lasted till the early hours of today.

