President Bio to visit Canada this month

President Bio’s government is working for the people of Sierra Leone to build on his commitment to deliver and make Sierra Leone open for business.

According to Paul Duwai-Sowa (PDS), Regional Chairman, SLPP Canada, President Bio (pictured) and his team will be in Canada this April to reinforce that Sierra Leone is making it easy to invest and grow a business.

The mission to Canada takes place April 14 and will include a visit to Vancouver to address business leaders.

While in Canada, the President and his team will meet with world business leaders and public-private partnerships. He will participate in targeted stakeholder roundtables on investments, project finance and skills development. This visit will help create an opportunity for the government to establish business relations as well as to find international linkages for future collaborations in education, agriculture, mining, tourism and healthcare management.

President Bio and his team will also use this opportunity to connect with the Sierra Leonean community in Canada.

"Let us join hands together as Sierra Leonean-Canadians to welcome His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio and his team to Canada, " Paul said.

Paul Duwai Sowa, Regional Chairman, SLPP-Canada