President Bio to Speak at TED 2019 in Vancouver

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio will deliver a TED Talk at this year’s TED conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada scheduled for 15 – 19 April 2019.

TED is a conference where "Ideas Worth Spreading" by global leaders from all fields meet. President Bio was specially invited by the Head of TED, Chris Anderson to speak on Leadership. President Bio whose leadership has inspired the world will be the only sitting Head of State this year to speak at the conference that will bring together over 1,000 participants who are top professionals in the fields of science, technology, medicine, architecture, economics, geography, education, literature, law, history, entertainment and politics.

The theme for this year’s Technology, Entertainment, and Design (TED) Conference is “Bigger Than Us”. The conference will focus on “exploring technologies that evoke wonder and tantalize with superhuman powers, mind-bending science that will drive the future as significantly as any politician, the design of cities and other powerful human systems that shape our lives, awe-inspiring, mind-expanding creativity and, most of all, the inspiring possibilities that happen when we ask what ideas are truly worth fighting for, worth living for.”

As the first African Head of State to establish a Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation within the Office of the President, His Excellency President Bio is expected to share his personal journey to the Presidency, his commitment to human capital development, his belief in youth as leaders, and the importance of science and technology in transforming the governance of Sierra Leone.

“President Bio has become the champion of Science, Technology and Innovation in Africa. The TED event will give him an opportunity not only to attract scientists, technologists and innovators to Sierra Leone but also to continue in rebranding our great country from a nation of natural disasters to a nation of innovation and technology”, Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesman, Yusuf Keketoma Sandi, stated about President Bio’s participation at the TED 2019 conference.

President Bio will depart Freetown today, Sunday 14th April 2019 and is expected to return on Friday, 19th April 2019. In continuation of his commitment to control public spending on overseas travels President Bio will only be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooporation, Dr Alie Kabba, the Mayor of Freetown Municipality, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, OBE, Chief Innovation Officer, Dr David Moinina Sengeh (who is a Senior TED Fellow) and his essential staff.

Credit: Office of the Press Secretary, Freetown, Sierra Leone