President Bio to attend UN General Assembly in New York

The President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio together with a few members of his Cabinet and other important technocrats will be attending the forthcoming UN General Assembly in New York in September.

It is expected that President Bio and team will connect with business leaders and development partners on matters ranging from education, health, peace and governance to economic development.

Meanwhile, an Africa-focused development think tank, Development Pathfinders, in collaboration with several co-sponsors, including the Metropolitan College of New York and the United African Congress is organizing an investment conference on Sierra Leone. The event is scheduled to take place on *September 27, 2018 at the Metropolitan College of New York, located on 60 West St, New York, NY 10006 from 05:00PM-09:00PM Eastern Standard Time*.

The event will coincide with the visit of the newly elected president of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting. The purpose of the event is to create a forum where President Bio and members of his government can showcase investment opportunities in Sierra Leone and his agenda for creating the right business climate.

The forum is intended to also attract U.S. based companies interested in investing in Sierra Leone, allowing them to meet Sierra Leone Government officials, learn about investment opportunities available in Sierra Leone, and help address any questions that potential investors may have. The attached flyers highlight the scope and objectives of the event.

In addition to the benefits outlined above, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with President Bio and key members of his cabinet, as well as network with other business leaders who will be in attendance.