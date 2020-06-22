Commentary

President Bio: The record-breaker since independence

By Elkass Sannoh, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Email: superilsannoh5@gmail.com

Sierra Leone’s President, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio (photo) has made unthinkable achievements with a landmark legacy since independence. I have been compelled to summarize these records and call him, RECORD- BREAKING PRESIDENT.

Free internet connectivity for 1000 School pupils since independence.

Ultra-modern diagnostics and radiotherapy cancer treatment center with 9.8 million United States Dollars already approved for the construction work, first since independence.

Modernisation of car wash centres since independence,

to create permanent jobs for youths.

One Hundred and Three Billion Leones raised in two days, 14 and 15 June, 2020 by the National Revenue Authority since independence.

First to introduce regional free roaming for all telecommunication networks in eight West African countries.

Free Quality Education for primary, Junior and Senior Secondary schools since independence.

First to introduce e-learning as lecturers at the University of Sierra Leone now teaching students via video, first since independence.

Monthly savings of Le. 5.0 Billion out of fake payroll detected will provide fiscal space to recruit 1,600 new teachers, first since independence.

Cancellation of two loan agreements totaling 300 million United States Dollars that posed huge financial burden on the citizens, first since independence.

First to introduce scholarships for all students pursuing courses in the sciences at Universities and Colleges in Sierra Leone: Engineering, Mathematics, Medicine, Agriculture etc.

9 months in governance without international funding with reliant on domestic revenue, the first since independence.

Appointment of first woman Attorney General and Minister of Justice, first since independence.

Appointment of first woman Deputy Inspector General of Police, first since independence.

300 females recruited in the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, first since independence.

21 Billion Leones raised so far from corrupt persons with very high conviction rates, first since independence.

Payment of salaries to all Mayors and Chairmen of Local Councils, first since independence.

With a glimmer of hope, many Sierra Leoneans are confident that under the President Bio’s leadership, Sierra Leone will be a better place to live within the sub-region.