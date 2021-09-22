President Bio’s UN address

PV Staff

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone delivered a comprehensive at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday September 22, 2021.

The twenty-one-minute address covered what he and his team have achieved over the last three years of his presidency with special reference to his flagship project of Free and Quality Education, developments in the health sector, an upsurge in agricultural production, improvements in human rights, press freedom, infrastructural developments and so on. Here is President Bio: