President Bio pays his local tax

The mayor of the Freetown Municipality, Yvonne Aki-Sawyer, has Monday 16 July presented the new Local Tax Receipt to President Julius Maada Bio at State House.

While asking for the President’s endorsement of the new receipt, she said the payment certification would enhance revenue mobilisation for the Freetown City Council, adding that the local tax will be sold at Le 5,000. She said that every Freetown resident should be able to afford the amount for the betterment of Freetown.

The tax will target property rate, business men and the ordinary man and the mayor therefore urged for compliance that would ultimately lead to the development of the city.

“Every Freetown resident should pay their taxes to make Freetown one of the beautiful places. If no one goes to ask you to pay your local tax, it is incumbent upon all and sundry to go the City Council office and pay their taxes. Revenue from those taxes will be used for their intended purposes,” she assured.

Being the first to pay for the 2018 Local Tax, President Bio welcomed the Mayor and her team to his office, stating that it was the responsibility of every inhabitant of Freetown to support the Freetown City Council in their effort to make the city very attractive.

The President also urged everyone to be willing to pay their taxes, adding that the various councils in the country would depend largely on revenue mobilisation.

