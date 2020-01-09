Salone News

Sierra Leone: President Bio optimistic about 2020

1 hour ago | 17 views

By PV Staff

In his recent New Year’s Day, Sierra Leone’s president Julius Maada Bio expressed optimism and narrated some of the significant achievements of his administration since they came to power in April 2018.

Despite inheriting a deplorabe and ghastly economy from the former administration president Bio said they have been able to restore the good image of the country abroad, put together a realistic medium term national economic plan, secured the re-engagement of major international development partners, reduced the crime rate, clamped down on corruption, done something the Criminal Libel Law, provided free and quality education and many other things.

Listen to the president in the video clip below, courtesy of the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation:

