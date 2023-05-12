President Bio on Twitter

Dear Fellow Citizens of Sierra Leone,

Birthdays are always occasions to express gratitude for life. For me, they are also days on which I take a moment for deep introspection, to review my life’s journey and rededicate myself to higher goals.

Today, as I turn 59, I am privileged to mark my fifth year as the elected President of our nation. I also remain deeply humbled by the duty of servant leadership I have been entrusted with by the people of Sierra Leone.

Born just a few years after our nation gained independence, I am mindful that I am a member of the first generation to be raised in the post-colonial era. I feel strongly that our generation is charged with a special mission and responsibility to transform the nation. That is why I entered politics: to play my part in this mission, to make a difference, and to impact lives for the better.

As your President, I am proud of the resilience and determination of our people, and I am honoured to lead a nation of such hardworking and passionate individuals.

As the leader of our nation, I am also reminded daily of how far we have come as a nation, and how much further we still have to go.

This birthday marks not just a personal milestone for me, but a reminder of the effort we all have to make each day to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to live happy, healthy, and prosperous lives.

Let us continue to work together to build a brighter future, where every Sierra Leonean can achieve their dreams and aspirations.

Let us continue to work together for lasting peace and progress for all. United in purpose we can build a more prosperous and united #SierraLeone.

Thank you all for your continued support. God willing, I look forward to celebrating many more birthdays with you.