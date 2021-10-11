President Bio meets new Guinean leader

PV Staff

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone is in Conakry, Guinea, on the invitation of military junta leader Lt.Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

Guinea is under ECOWAS sanctions because of the Mamady-led coup that overthrew former president Alpha Conde but at least two other presidents have been in Guinea since that coup, Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire.

Bio and Doumbouya are expected to discuss both bilateral and international issues. Guinea and Sierra Leone share a lot of things in common including an extensive border that includes Kambia district in the north of Sierra Leone to Kono and Kailahun districts in the east. Many ethnic groups found in Guinea are also in Sierra Leone and trade between the two countries is brisk.