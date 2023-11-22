President Bio launches Cross-Party Committee

By PV Staff

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone has today launched at State House in Freetown the Cross-Party Committee on the review of the electoral systems of the country and the electoral management bodies.

He said that was in line with the commitment of his government towards building a strong and vibrant democracy in Sierra Leone.

According to the president, the committee is expected to review existing legal frameworks and institutional arrangements to improve the electioneering processes in Sierra Leone.

He said his government remains resolute in their quest to address the capacity challenges in electoral architecture and is committed to implementing proposed reforms to strengthen Sierra Leone’s electoral systems.

Present were the Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Dr. Samura Kamara, leader of the main opposition party in Sierra Leone, the All Peoples Congress (APC) and his party chairman Minkailu Mansaray. Also present were Dr. Prince Harding, chairman of the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) and Chief Minister Dr. David Sengeh.

President Bio (left) and Dr. Samura Kamara, opposition leader of Sierra Leone.