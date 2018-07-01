President Bio interacts with Sierra Leoneans in Nouakchott

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has now made it a routine to interact with ordinary Sierra Leoneans residing in countries abroad during his overseas trips. For him the philosophy is simple, that for Sierra Leone to prosper and his government to succeed he would need contributions from all Sierra Leoneans within and outside Sierra Leone. And so far with his impressive efforts, the goodwill from Sierra Leoneans is overwhelming.

Following on with his philosophy, on Friday 29th June, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio interacted with Sierra Leoneans in Nouakchott. For many of the Sierra Leonean residents, it was the first time a Sierra Leonean President was interacting with them in Mauritania. Many praised President Bio for his humility and care he has shown by meeting them to know their concerns.

During the interaction, President Bio thanked the residents for the good comportment in Mauritania and that he was proud as a Sierra Leonean to know that many good things are being said about them from the Mauritanian authorities.

He told them that as a new government there are many challenges because of what he inherited from the past government but he was very determined to ensure that he creates the meaningful change that will attract them to return home.

President Bio also urged the residents to remain united as Sierra Leoneans and embrace one another.

The President of the Sierra Leonean residents in Mauritania thanked President Bio for his concern about their welfare and praised him for the actions he has taken so far as President. He told President Bio that they will always keep him in their prayers so that he will succeed to change Sierra Leone.

Other statements were made by the First Lady, Mrs Fatima Bio and the substantive Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Alie Kabba.

State House Media and Communications Unit;+232(88)269282/+232(76)267664