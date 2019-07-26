President Bio in Liberia for independence celebrations

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and First Lady, Her Excellency Fatima Bio, have arrived in Monrovia ahead of the 172nd Independence Anniversary celebration of the Republic of Liberia scheduled for Friday 26.

The President has been invited by his colleague, His Excellency George Manneh Oppong Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia to join the people of Liberia on the final day of the week-long celebration.

At the Roberts International Airport, President Bio, the First Lady and other members of the entourage were received by the Liberian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gbehzohngar Milton Findley.

Five Heads of State from Sierra Leone, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Nigeria are expected to grace the occasion in Monrovia. President Bio was among the three Heads of State who arrived on Thursday 25 July. Others were President Alpha Conde of Guinea and President Alassane Ouattara of the Ivory Coast.

In separate engagements, Mr President also held private meetings with host President Weah and the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina. He also held a private meeting with a Qatari investment group, which expressed interest to invest in Sierra Leone.

The streets of Monrovia had already been decorated with the Liberian flags and pictures of the visiting Heads of State ahead of the official commemoration of 172nd Independence Anniversary celebration on Friday 26 July 2019.

The President and First Lady Fatima Bio were accompanied to Monrovia by a lean delegation including the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Dr Priscilla Schwartz, State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Fatmata Edna Kargbo and Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesman, Yusuf Keketoma Sandi.

Source: State House media