President Bio, First Lady, host Sierra Leone media

Keynote address by His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio at the Presidential Media Cocktail on Friday, State House, Freetown-15 December 2020

Madam First Lady,

The Chief Minister,

Ministers and Deputy Ministers present,

The Chairman of the Independent Media Commission,

The President of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists,

Members of the Fourth Estate,

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good evening,

The year 2020 has been truly remarkable and exciting not only

for the media in Sierra Leone but also our great country. Just this

week, the Board of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)

unanimously approved Sierra Leone for a Compact. We have

achieved this because of the tremendous gains we have made in

controlling corruption, investing in people, protecting democratic

rights and enabling economic freedoms. This year for the first

time in the history of Sierra Leone’s engagement with the MCC,

we have passed the MCC scorecard for two years in a row,

attained the highest score on the MCC scorecard, while passing

13 indicators out of 20. Let us give ourselves a round of applause.

We will continue to improve on these gains and strengthen our

partnership with the Government and People of the United States

of America. Thank you Honourable Vice President for your

leadership and the entire team at the MCC Unit in Sierra Leone

for your relentless hard work. Even with this latest achievement

the Nationalist Newspaper would still have the screaming banner

headline “Paopa has failed; Sierra Leoneans are trapped”. And

with our impressive MCC score on democratic rights, our friends

at Sierra Express Media Newspaper roared in with this catchy

headline: “Sierra Leone Democracy in Flames”. I expected to see

the image of a burning flame, but I am told the printers charged

more for the colored image so they dropped the idea.

Ladies and gentlemen, if you are here tonight and still reflecting

on that MTV Lebanon news report in August this year that “Sierra

Leone President will arrive in Lebanon at midnight and the

Lebanese Red Cross awaits him to transfer him to American

University Beirut Medical Centre to receive coronavirus

treatment”, reflect no more for our dearest Global Times

newspaper has always assured you that “President Bio is hale and

hearty”. From a COVID-19 infected President in Lebanon, I was

later shocked on my return from Lebanon by the frontpage

publication of Salone Times Newspaper on 21st September:

“Amidst COIVD-19…Bio returns from Honeymoon”. Well, I was

told that was courtesy of my wife!

On that note let me thank the media for your immeasurable

contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, not everyone in the media had the confidence in us. On

the 2nd of June the Standard Times Newspaper carried this

shocking headliner: “COVID 19 operations to

collapse…embezzlement, corruption and poor administration”. So,

thank you to the interim National Coordinator and the entire

NaCOVERC team because the COVID-19 operations did not

collapse.

Even the appointment of Hon. Dr. Alpha Kanu as the Strategic

Adviser on Social Mobilization and Food Security in the Office of

the Interim National Coordinator was not spared by the media.

On 11th May, Salone Times Newspaper published this banner

headline on its front page: “Red Apprentice turns driver in Green

Car”. Well, I am sure even the former red apprentice now knows

that Sierra Leone has one destination and that is the NEW

DIRECTION. So, let us have faith in ourselves as Sierra Leoneans

and the structures we create. The last decade may have shaken

that faith but the fight against COVID-19 has given us an

opportunity to restore that faith and show the world that Sierra

Leone can succeed where other countries fail.

Tonight, I am proud to say that the repeal of Part V of the Public

Order Act of 1965 is no longer in the pipeline. We are celebrating

the end of an era that criminalized libel and sedition after 55

years of its existence. The New Age Newspaper described the

repeal of Part V on its front page as: “An epoch of media

emancipation of Sierra Leone”. I cannot agree more. The repeal

of Part V of the Public Order Act of 1965 and the enactment of

the Independent Media Commission (IMC) Act 2020 will enhance

professionalism in the media with several key benefits that will

make the journalism profession an enviable career. Particularly, if

the Independent Media Commission Act 2020 is carefully

implemented, backed by a clear media code of practice, it will

attract investment opportunities, enhance social security scheme

for media practitioners amongst others.

Following the signing of the repeal, on 28th October, I promised

that my Government would review the cases of all persons facing

charges of criminal and seditious libel under the old law. On the

16th November, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice,

pursuant to section 44 subsection 1 of the Criminal Procedure Act

of 1965, entered a nolle prosequi in the matter titled “the State

versus Dr. Sylvia O. Blyden and Hussain Muckson Sesay” thereby

discontinuing the case.

Interestingly on the 17th November, Global Times Newspaper

published on its front page: “Government of talk and

do……Amnesty for Sylvia Blyden and Co-Accused”. The

intervention of Honourable Dr Kandeh Yumkella of NGC in this

matter did not go unnoticed in this case. Appealing to the former

Attorney General and Minister of Justice not to oppose bail

application of Dr Sylvia O. Blyden, the Calabash Newspaper on

Tuesday 26th May published on its front page: “Yumkella Calls on

Bio to be a good Political Samaritan”. For me, it was never about

being a Political Samaritan because as I argued at the signing of

the repeal, civilised and democratic countries cannot be seen as

jailers of journalists when journalists exercise their professional

responsibility to report objectively and ethically.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the year 2020 has also been

exciting in many ways and the reporting of the newspapers on

some of those events has not just been informative and educative

but also very interesting. Following my address to the nation on

the State of Law and Order after a spate of violence earlier in the

year, on 11th May the News 24 newspaper published on its front

page “Soja don wake” whilst Calabash Newspapers carried on its

front page “As he responds to violent upheaval…Bio spits fire”.

Well, whether “soja don wake” or “Bio spitting fire”, I am sure

those who the message was meant for got the message very

clearly.

Friends in the media, during the course of 2020, I have also

observed that the silence of “Di gron dry” slogan was sponsored

by the many COVID-19 interventions facilitated by NaCSA. That

triggered this Salone Times Newspaper banner headline of 14th

August: “With Le4.8 billion Leones....President Bio soak di gron

for over 2,000 workers in Tourism Sector”. This intervention was

the COVID-19 Emergency Cash Transfer which is targeting about

36,000 households with vulnerable people in the informal sector

such as petty traders and low paid workers in hotel and tourism

sector.

Additionally, in July, the COVID-19 Ep Fet Po or Social safety net

initiative also targeted 35,000 extremely poor households across

the country including persons with disability. In fact, “Di gron

finally portoporto” when the final end of service payment of over

Le31 billion Leones was paid to former President, Vice President,

Ministers, Deputy Ministers and other political appointees of the

APC administration.

Whilst the “Di gron dry” slogan was silent in 2020, a new slogan

emerged, “Coconut head”, which was introduced from the album

of the venerable Emmerson Bockarie. As you could expect,

certain newspapers went on the rampage with it, trying hard to

give it a partisan tailspin.

On the 13th August, my friends at Sierra Express Media

newspaper gave it this twist: “The Economy is still

messy…Emmerson undresses the SLPP Government”. It was also

the headliner for the Provincial Times newspaper of 12th August:

“Emmerson Bockarie Blasts New Direction Government”. In fact,

the Fritong Post newspaper on the 11th August, took it further:

“Emmerson’s Kokonat head may trigger cabinet reshuffle”. Even

the Guardian newspaper could not be outdone on this, as

evidenced in its 11th August headline: “In President Bio’s coconut

head: criminal libel law repealed; first sexual offences model

court established; free quality education introduced; Le21 billion

retrieved from corrupt officials; the fight against corruption

strengthened; ensured payment of debts left by the last

government.” With all of these and more in the “coconut head”, it

shows “dis na strong coconut”.

However, despite the popularity of the “Coconut head” song,

certain opposition papers were still not satisfied as they thought

Emmerson should have done more to criticize the Government on

everything real or imaginary. So the indomitable and irretrievable

Awareness Times Newspaper roared in: “Adebayo Strips

Emmerson So Naked”. Really? But as usual, there was no

evidence.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, as also expected the

commissioning of the 50 Garbage trucks on Tuesday 1st

December was upsetting for certain newspapers. For instance,

on Thursday 3rd December the Nationalist newspaper couldn’t

conceal its revulsion in this questioning headline: “Is SLPP a

Government of dorti box?” But that voice was not unanimous, as

even our known Awareness Times newspaper showed in this

headline: “As 50 Garbage Trucks Roll through….Massive snub of

calls to protest against regime”. That reference was to a

supposedly planned demonstration to coincide with this event.

But why should anyone really protest against development!

Some of the publications in response to certain policy initiatives

have also been intriguing. Imagine this publication on our new

decentralization policy which seeks to increase political

participation at local level in the Sierra Express Express Media of

th December: “New Decentralisation Policy….Opposition parties

reject SLPP’s dictatorship”. As if that was not bad enough, the

Chief Minister was in Parliament for the enactment of the

Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion Act

2020; and after exerting so much time and efforts, the

Nightwatch newspaper on Wednesday 9th December recognised

that effort with this banner: “In Parliament, Opposition abandons

Chief Minister”. I am sure the main opposition has never forgiven

the Chief Minister for the 2018 GTT Report.

Sometimes, even when government is so determined to build the

governance infrastructure at district level, certain newspapers are

only interested in the politics. For instance, after the first fire

station was commissioned in Kailahun on 23rd November,

Awareness Times had this to say: “As Port Loko Burns…Maada

Bio gives new fire station to Kailahun town”. Well, Port Loko don’t

worry because there is going to be a new fire station in Port Loko,

PAOPA!

Ladies and gentlemen, away from home, the recent elections in

Guinea have also had an impact in Sierra Leone. Imagine the

Nightwatch newspaper carrying a front page headline on 8th

October: “Vice President Juldeh Jalloh recruits mercenaries….says

Guinea President”. On reading it, the first question that came to

my mind was “how Juldeh in connect?”

For the past years, my wife, the first lady has also done so many

amazing things on the fight against rape and sexual and gender

based violence in Sierra Leone. She has led the “Hands Off our

Girls movement”, mobilized stakeholders and invested so much

time and resources travelling on a national campaign. Despite all

of these wonderful things she has done and continues to do, in

March this year, Sierra Express Media newspaper published this

commendation: “First Lady milks Sierra Leone dry”. Well I know

my wife loves farming but she has not yet started “dairy farming”

for the production of milk.

Let me now put the shoe on the other foot and ask you this

question: Who are we missing tonight that have always been with

us for the past two media cocktail events? (Pause for a while and

ask the audience again) Indeed we lost some colleagues to

eternity (we pray for their repose). But thankfully also, our

information attachés are not here tonight. Isn’t it strange that I

will not be getting that usual question: “When is the final

Information Attachés’ list going to be announced sir?” Twenty-

two information Attachés were recruited, trained and deployed in

various Sierra Leone missions abroad. The main objective of the

recruitment and training was to enhance the capacity of the

attachés and support their transitions into their new roles as

budding diplomats.

Just on the issue of travel, I also note that the Times newspaper

has not been happy with my recent travels following the

resumption of flights. Hence, following my recent trips abroad, on

Monday 14th December the Times newspaper had this on its front

page: “More per diem!! Fat Pocket!! Rotten Economy!!...flying

President resumes flying mission”. Well, over the last two years

the flying mission has brought millions and millions of dollars to

Sierra Leone and substantially rebranded our country

internationally. Are we not all proud of that?

Distinguished guests, Government was greatly concerned about

the absence of a designated government print media outlet for

the dissemination of government information following the

induced collapse of SLENA and its associated publications; the

Sierra Leone Daily Mail and Sierra News. We are pleased to note

that the Minister of Information and Communications was able to

mobilise and leverage private sector resources to rehabilitate the

collapsed building and revitalize Sierra News.

It is also important to note that through my engagement with the

United Kingdom Government, the Foreign Commonwealth and

Development Office has committed to support the development

of the Sierra Leone media especially in areas of institutional

capacity building of professional bodies like SLAJ, its affiliate

bodies and the Independent Media Commission.

I have also been reliably informed by the Minister that the

Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with

SLAJ has put the requisite tools together to host an investment

conference on the Media that will attract investment in the media

to alleviate media poverty and poverty in the media. The

investment conference is expected to hold early next year in

commemorating the 50th anniversary of SLAJ and the 60th

Anniversary of Independence respectively.

I also want to commend the Minister and his team for the

successful inaugural media retreat on our manifesto commitments

held in Bo this week. The Media have always been with us on this

journey since the launch of the Manifesto and we must continue

to take them along as critical partners to provide an independent

assessment of the many great things we have done and continue

to do as a NEW DIRECTION GOVERNMENT.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me conclude by revealing that this year

my relationship with the media has been so great that certain

newspapers even now offer me spiritual advice. For instance, on

the 21st August, the Nightwatch newspaper published on its front

page: “President Bio: Beware of the Devil”. I have since gone in

search of this devil to no avail. But I have just been reminded

that the devil is in the details.

On that note I wish you all a merry Christmas and prosperous

2021.