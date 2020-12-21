President Bio, First Lady, host Sierra Leone media

Keynote address by His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio at the Presidential Media Cocktail on Friday, State House, Freetown-15 December 2020
The year 2020 has been truly remarkable and exciting not only
for the media in Sierra Leone but also our great country. Just this
week, the Board of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)
unanimously approved Sierra Leone for a Compact. We have
achieved this because of the tremendous gains we have made in
controlling corruption, investing in people, protecting democratic
rights and enabling economic freedoms. This year for the first
time in the history of Sierra Leone’s engagement with the MCC,
we have passed the MCC scorecard for two years in a row,
attained the highest score on the MCC scorecard, while passing
13 indicators out of 20. Let us give ourselves a round of applause.
We will continue to improve on these gains and strengthen our
partnership with the Government and People of the United States
of America. Thank you Honourable Vice President for your
leadership and the entire team at the MCC Unit in Sierra Leone
for your relentless hard work. Even with this latest achievement
the Nationalist Newspaper would still have the screaming banner
headline “Paopa has failed; Sierra Leoneans are trapped”. And
with our impressive MCC score on democratic rights, our friends
at Sierra Express Media Newspaper roared in with this catchy
headline: “Sierra Leone Democracy in Flames”. I expected to see
the image of a burning flame, but I am told the printers charged
more for the colored image so they dropped the idea.
Ladies and gentlemen, if you are here tonight and still reflecting
on that MTV Lebanon news report in August this year that “Sierra
Leone President will arrive in Lebanon at midnight and the
Lebanese Red Cross awaits him to transfer him to American
University Beirut Medical Centre to receive coronavirus
treatment”, reflect no more for our dearest Global Times
newspaper has always assured you that “President Bio is hale and
hearty”. From a COVID-19 infected President in Lebanon, I was
later shocked on my return from Lebanon by the frontpage
publication of Salone Times Newspaper on 21st September:
“Amidst COIVD-19…Bio returns from Honeymoon”. Well, I was
told that was courtesy of my wife!
On that note let me thank the media for your immeasurable
contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, not everyone in the media had the confidence in us. On
the 2nd of June the Standard Times Newspaper carried this
shocking headliner: “COVID 19 operations to
collapse…embezzlement, corruption and poor administration”. So,
thank you to the interim National Coordinator and the entire
NaCOVERC team because the COVID-19 operations did not
collapse.
Even the appointment of Hon. Dr. Alpha Kanu as the Strategic
Adviser on Social Mobilization and Food Security in the Office of
the Interim National Coordinator was not spared by the media.
On 11th May, Salone Times Newspaper published this banner
headline on its front page: “Red Apprentice turns driver in Green
Car”. Well, I am sure even the former red apprentice now knows
that Sierra Leone has one destination and that is the NEW
DIRECTION. So, let us have faith in ourselves as Sierra Leoneans
and the structures we create. The last decade may have shaken
that faith but the fight against COVID-19 has given us an
opportunity to restore that faith and show the world that Sierra
Leone can succeed where other countries fail.
Tonight, I am proud to say that the repeal of Part V of the Public
Order Act of 1965 is no longer in the pipeline. We are celebrating
the end of an era that criminalized libel and sedition after 55
years of its existence. The New Age Newspaper described the
repeal of Part V on its front page as: “An epoch of media
emancipation of Sierra Leone”. I cannot agree more. The repeal
of Part V of the Public Order Act of 1965 and the enactment of
the Independent Media Commission (IMC) Act 2020 will enhance
professionalism in the media with several key benefits that will
make the journalism profession an enviable career. Particularly, if
the Independent Media Commission Act 2020 is carefully
implemented, backed by a clear media code of practice, it will
attract investment opportunities, enhance social security scheme
for media practitioners amongst others.
Following the signing of the repeal, on 28th October, I promised
that my Government would review the cases of all persons facing
charges of criminal and seditious libel under the old law. On the
16th November, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice,
pursuant to section 44 subsection 1 of the Criminal Procedure Act
of 1965, entered a nolle prosequi in the matter titled “the State
versus Dr. Sylvia O. Blyden and Hussain Muckson Sesay” thereby
discontinuing the case.
Interestingly on the 17th November, Global Times Newspaper
published on its front page: “Government of talk and
do……Amnesty for Sylvia Blyden and Co-Accused”. The
intervention of Honourable Dr Kandeh Yumkella of NGC in this
matter did not go unnoticed in this case. Appealing to the former
Attorney General and Minister of Justice not to oppose bail
application of Dr Sylvia O. Blyden, the Calabash Newspaper on
Tuesday 26th May published on its front page: “Yumkella Calls on
Bio to be a good Political Samaritan”. For me, it was never about
being a Political Samaritan because as I argued at the signing of
the repeal, civilised and democratic countries cannot be seen as
jailers of journalists when journalists exercise their professional
responsibility to report objectively and ethically.
Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the year 2020 has also been
exciting in many ways and the reporting of the newspapers on
some of those events has not just been informative and educative
but also very interesting. Following my address to the nation on
the State of Law and Order after a spate of violence earlier in the
year, on 11th May the News 24 newspaper published on its front
page “Soja don wake” whilst Calabash Newspapers carried on its
front page “As he responds to violent upheaval…Bio spits fire”.
Well, whether “soja don wake” or “Bio spitting fire”, I am sure
those who the message was meant for got the message very
clearly.
Friends in the media, during the course of 2020, I have also
observed that the silence of “Di gron dry” slogan was sponsored
by the many COVID-19 interventions facilitated by NaCSA. That
triggered this Salone Times Newspaper banner headline of 14th
August: “With Le4.8 billion Leones....President Bio soak di gron
for over 2,000 workers in Tourism Sector”. This intervention was
the COVID-19 Emergency Cash Transfer which is targeting about
36,000 households with vulnerable people in the informal sector
such as petty traders and low paid workers in hotel and tourism
sector.
Additionally, in July, the COVID-19 Ep Fet Po or Social safety net
initiative also targeted 35,000 extremely poor households across
the country including persons with disability. In fact, “Di gron
finally portoporto” when the final end of service payment of over
Le31 billion Leones was paid to former President, Vice President,
Ministers, Deputy Ministers and other political appointees of the
APC administration.
Whilst the “Di gron dry” slogan was silent in 2020, a new slogan
emerged, “Coconut head”, which was introduced from the album
of the venerable Emmerson Bockarie. As you could expect,
certain newspapers went on the rampage with it, trying hard to
give it a partisan tailspin.
On the 13th August, my friends at Sierra Express Media
newspaper gave it this twist: “The Economy is still
messy…Emmerson undresses the SLPP Government”. It was also
the headliner for the Provincial Times newspaper of 12th August:
“Emmerson Bockarie Blasts New Direction Government”. In fact,
the Fritong Post newspaper on the 11th August, took it further:
“Emmerson’s Kokonat head may trigger cabinet reshuffle”. Even
the Guardian newspaper could not be outdone on this, as
evidenced in its 11th August headline: “In President Bio’s coconut
head: criminal libel law repealed; first sexual offences model
court established; free quality education introduced; Le21 billion
retrieved from corrupt officials; the fight against corruption
strengthened; ensured payment of debts left by the last
government.” With all of these and more in the “coconut head”, it
shows “dis na strong coconut”.
However, despite the popularity of the “Coconut head” song,
certain opposition papers were still not satisfied as they thought
Emmerson should have done more to criticize the Government on
everything real or imaginary. So the indomitable and irretrievable
Awareness Times Newspaper roared in: “Adebayo Strips
Emmerson So Naked”. Really? But as usual, there was no
evidence.
Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, as also expected the
commissioning of the 50 Garbage trucks on Tuesday 1st
December was upsetting for certain newspapers. For instance,
on Thursday 3rd December the Nationalist newspaper couldn’t
conceal its revulsion in this questioning headline: “Is SLPP a
Government of dorti box?” But that voice was not unanimous, as
even our known Awareness Times newspaper showed in this
headline: “As 50 Garbage Trucks Roll through….Massive snub of
calls to protest against regime”. That reference was to a
supposedly planned demonstration to coincide with this event.
But why should anyone really protest against development!
Some of the publications in response to certain policy initiatives
have also been intriguing. Imagine this publication on our new
decentralization policy which seeks to increase political
participation at local level in the Sierra Express Express Media of
th December: “New Decentralisation Policy….Opposition parties
reject SLPP’s dictatorship”. As if that was not bad enough, the
Chief Minister was in Parliament for the enactment of the
Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion Act
2020; and after exerting so much time and efforts, the
Nightwatch newspaper on Wednesday 9th December recognised
that effort with this banner: “In Parliament, Opposition abandons
Chief Minister”. I am sure the main opposition has never forgiven
the Chief Minister for the 2018 GTT Report.
Sometimes, even when government is so determined to build the
governance infrastructure at district level, certain newspapers are
only interested in the politics. For instance, after the first fire
station was commissioned in Kailahun on 23rd November,
Awareness Times had this to say: “As Port Loko Burns…Maada
Bio gives new fire station to Kailahun town”. Well, Port Loko don’t
worry because there is going to be a new fire station in Port Loko,
PAOPA!
Ladies and gentlemen, away from home, the recent elections in
Guinea have also had an impact in Sierra Leone. Imagine the
Nightwatch newspaper carrying a front page headline on 8th
October: “Vice President Juldeh Jalloh recruits mercenaries….says
Guinea President”. On reading it, the first question that came to
my mind was “how Juldeh in connect?”
For the past years, my wife, the first lady has also done so many
amazing things on the fight against rape and sexual and gender
based violence in Sierra Leone. She has led the “Hands Off our
Girls movement”, mobilized stakeholders and invested so much
time and resources travelling on a national campaign. Despite all
of these wonderful things she has done and continues to do, in
March this year, Sierra Express Media newspaper published this
commendation: “First Lady milks Sierra Leone dry”. Well I know
my wife loves farming but she has not yet started “dairy farming”
for the production of milk.
Let me now put the shoe on the other foot and ask you this
question: Who are we missing tonight that have always been with
us for the past two media cocktail events? (Pause for a while and
ask the audience again) Indeed we lost some colleagues to
eternity (we pray for their repose). But thankfully also, our
information attachés are not here tonight. Isn’t it strange that I
will not be getting that usual question: “When is the final
Information Attachés’ list going to be announced sir?” Twenty-
two information Attachés were recruited, trained and deployed in
various Sierra Leone missions abroad. The main objective of the
recruitment and training was to enhance the capacity of the
attachés and support their transitions into their new roles as
budding diplomats.
Just on the issue of travel, I also note that the Times newspaper
has not been happy with my recent travels following the
resumption of flights. Hence, following my recent trips abroad, on
Monday 14th December the Times newspaper had this on its front
page: “More per diem!! Fat Pocket!! Rotten Economy!!...flying
President resumes flying mission”. Well, over the last two years
the flying mission has brought millions and millions of dollars to
Sierra Leone and substantially rebranded our country
internationally. Are we not all proud of that?
Distinguished guests, Government was greatly concerned about
the absence of a designated government print media outlet for
the dissemination of government information following the
induced collapse of SLENA and its associated publications; the
Sierra Leone Daily Mail and Sierra News. We are pleased to note
that the Minister of Information and Communications was able to
mobilise and leverage private sector resources to rehabilitate the
collapsed building and revitalize Sierra News.
It is also important to note that through my engagement with the
United Kingdom Government, the Foreign Commonwealth and
Development Office has committed to support the development
of the Sierra Leone media especially in areas of institutional
capacity building of professional bodies like SLAJ, its affiliate
bodies and the Independent Media Commission.
I have also been reliably informed by the Minister that the
Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with
SLAJ has put the requisite tools together to host an investment
conference on the Media that will attract investment in the media
to alleviate media poverty and poverty in the media. The
investment conference is expected to hold early next year in
commemorating the 50th anniversary of SLAJ and the 60th
Anniversary of Independence respectively.
I also want to commend the Minister and his team for the
successful inaugural media retreat on our manifesto commitments
held in Bo this week. The Media have always been with us on this
journey since the launch of the Manifesto and we must continue
to take them along as critical partners to provide an independent
assessment of the many great things we have done and continue
to do as a NEW DIRECTION GOVERNMENT.
Ladies and gentlemen, let me conclude by revealing that this year
my relationship with the media has been so great that certain
newspapers even now offer me spiritual advice. For instance, on
the 21st August, the Nightwatch newspaper published on its front
page: “President Bio: Beware of the Devil”. I have since gone in
search of this devil to no avail. But I have just been reminded
that the devil is in the details.
On that note I wish you all a merry Christmas and prosperous
2021.
