By Our Correspondent

Sierra Leone’s president Julius Maada Bio yesterday announced the easing of the current Covid-19 curfew as from Monday July 13. The new hours will be

from 11pm to 5am.

Churches and mosques will also open their doors to worshippers on Monday also.

But the long-awaited news is the reopening of Lungi international airport to commercial flights. This will happen on July 22, according to the president.

Here is president Bio on national television last night: