President Bio commissions over 100 schools

PV Staff

President Julius Maada has commissioned over 100 Junior Secondary schools in Gerihun town as part of his Talk and Do style of governance. In the past funds for such projects simply disappear or are badly mismanaged.

The schools were constructed, rabilitated and upgraded as part of the EU’s assistance to Sierra Leone’s educational sector and covers not only Bo district

in the south , Kenema in the east but in other districts in the north like Bombali, Port Loko and Karene districts.

The National Authorising Office is involved in this nationwide project.

In three years the Bio government has not only expanded education but has boosted agriculture and mining and other economic activities that have created thousands of jobs for the country’s youthful population.