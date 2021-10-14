President Bio attends Expo 2020 in Dubai

Contributed

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for Sierra Leone’s National Day at the EXPO 2020 Dubai which took place today Thursday 14th October 2021.

During his visit, His Excellency is expected to meet with the leadership of the UAE and other stakeholders in the private sector. He is also expected to preside over a Country Business Briefing, an event organised to showcase and market Sierra Leone’s investment opportunities. President Bio is also expected to have a town hall meeting with Sierra Leoneans living in the UAE.

His Excellency the President is accompanied by Her Excellency Madam Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone and other senior members of Government.

President Bio was received by His Excellency Dr. Thani Ahmed AL Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade in the UAE and Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the UAE, Rashid Sesay.