President Bio at TED opening session

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio graced the opening session of TED 2019 event yesterday, Monday 15th April 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. As the only sitting Head of State honoured this year,

President Bio will deliver his speech today, Tuesday, 16th April 2019 on Leadership where he is expected to share his personal journey to the Presidency, government’s investment in human capital development, his belief in youth as Leaders and the importance of science and technology in transforming the governance of Sierra Leone. Also on Monday, as part of the tradition of TED talks and ahead of his speech on Tuesday, President Bio thrilled the TED event organisers with highlights of his speech.

©Yusuf Keketoma Sandi

Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesman