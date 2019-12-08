President Bio at Deputy Mines Minister’s funeral

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio last Thursday joined family members, friends and sympathisers to mourn the death of Madam Evelyn Daphne Blackie, former Deputy Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources.

A funeral and communion service was held at the Bishop Baughman Methodist Church, Brookfields in Freetown.

The late Evelyn died on 25 November 2019, aged 40. She graduated from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, with a degree in Geology and later secured a Master’s Degree in Mining Engineering in Ghana.

She was appointed Deputy Minister of Mines by President Bio on 17 May 2018, a position she held until her death. The late Evelyn will be remembered by colleagues and many others for being hardworking, dedicated to service and result oriented.

