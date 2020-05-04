President Bio and family out of self-isolation

By Austine Luseni

President Bio, his wife, other members of the First Family and his close aides have received the all- clear after completing a 14-day self-isolation period.

It could be recalled that a fortnight ago , President Bio went on air to announce that one of his security staff had tested positive for Covid 19. Consistent with the precautionary health protocols associated with the coronavirus disease, the President said that he and his entire family were going into a fourteen-day self-isolation. And indeed, he stayed true to his words .

After diligently completing the self-isolation period in which he, his family and aides stood on every procedural niceties and health advisory, President Bio and others were subjected to the enforced test after isolation. He and his wife and others received a clean bill of health to the joy of the nation.

After the three-day lockdown which will expire on Tuesday, President Bio, being a bundle of energy , will return to State House with vim and verve and with renewed vigour to admirably continue steering the affairs of this country . Of course, the First Lady’s passion for her work needs no emphasis.

Attachments area