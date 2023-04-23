PPRC gives green light to NGC/SLPP Progressive Alliance

The Chairman of PPRC, Mr. Mohammed Bangura, speaking at the launching of the NGC/SLPP Progressive Alliance emphasized that, this is an Alliance that speaks to peace, unity and National cohesion.

He said, both parties have done due diligence in following all the laws both in the Constitution and the PPRC Act to form this Progressive Alliance.

He also Calls on other parties to emulate the efforts of the two parties. "The PPRC is really impressed with the ideas and processes of the Alliance, " he said.

Credit: Salon Fos Media