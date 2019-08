Homeward

By Bassey Ikpi, USA

Bassey Ikpi, a Nigerian-born but America-raised poet, captures audiences with her spoken word ode to her grandmother in Homeward. Visiting her unfamiliar family, she laments, “It breaks my heart to realise that I can only love her clearly in English.” Ipki lets us into her uncertainty and struggles to find somewhere she can call home.

